Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has attacked minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi over the alleged leaked audio criticising President Muhammadu Buhari.

The 58-year described Amaechi as pot-bellied creek Haramite who has been betraying people long before now. He added that the minister of transportation lack dignity, honour, loyalty.

Fani-Kayode went further to said that Amaechi betrayed Odili, Obasanjo, Wike, Jonathan and now Buhari stating that what do people expect from a man that has no decency, character and class.

In the leaked audio recording, Amaechi was alleged to have said “These are not things you publish ooo. If you publish them, you will never sit with me any day.

“Three years of Buhari oo, everybody is crying, crying…pressmen are crying, farmers are crying, workers are crying, politicians are crying, students are crying, three years oo!

“The rate of poverty is very high. The people are hungry. Nigeria will divide!”“The president does not listen to anybody. He doesn’t care. You can write what you want to write. The president doesn’t care. Does he read? He will read, he will laugh. He will say ‘come, come and see, they are abusing me here’. In fact, there was one case of somebody in Onitsha, a trader in Onitsha who couldn’t sell his goats during Sallah; and, I was with Oga on the plane and the man was busy abusing Buhari. He said, ‘Amaechi, come, what is my business with Onitsha goat seller?’”

His tweet reads:

Rotimi Amaechi betrayed Odili, betrayed Obasanjo, betrayed Wike, betrayed Jonathan and betrayed Buhari. What else do you expect from a pot-bellied creek Haramite? No decency, no character, no class, no dignity, no honor, no self-respect, no loyalty. He is filth and I pity him.

