A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Jide Jimoh has called for the inclusion of Entrepreneurship and Vocational studies in curriculum at the nation’s higher institution of learning.

He believed this would reduce high rate of Nigerian graduates seeking for white collar jobs after their university study.

Hon Jide Jimoh made this call ahead of two weeks free Empowerment and Skill Acquisition training sponsored by him which kicks off today.

He said his decision to come up with the initiative was to support government in area of poverty alleviation and boost skill acquisition of participants.

Jimoh called on residents within his constituency to take full advantage of the Program he said has no political or ethnic coloration.

On his part, the Executive Director Centre for Youth Development and Skill Acquisition, Comrade Alaba Olapade said the two weeks free empowerment training would hold simultaneously in Lagos Mainland Local Govt and Yaba Local Council Development Area.

He said participants will undergo training in Digital Photography, Screen Printing, Shoe and Leather work, Textile Design and Make Up.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

