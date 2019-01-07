The chances of the Kwara State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq brightened on Monday with the support of two different groups in the state.

The two groups are Kwara Elders Unity Forum and the Kwara Rescue Movement.

Making the declaration at separate interviews with newsmen in Ilorin on Monday, the groups said that they endorsed Abdulrazaq because he represents their vision and passion for the development of the state.

Dr Saliu Ajia, the coordinator and Convener of the Elders Forum said that the forum is an assembly of eminent Nigerians of Kwara origin chaired by Chief Cornelius Adebayo, one –time governor, Senator and Minister.

According to him, the forum unanimously resolved at its meeting to support the candidate for strategic reasons.

“In the same vein, members of Kwara Elders Unity Forum also agreed to support the candidature of President Muhammadu Buhari in the same general elections as a matter of national expediency.

“We, therefore, call on all well meaning Nigerians to join us in working assiduously to install good governance at all levels in our polity through the election of credible, competent, qualified, tested and honourable men and women into offices under a free and fair democratic process,”he said.

In a similar development, the Kwara Rescue Movement has directed its members to vote for candidates of the APC in Kwara during the 2019 general elections.

The directive was contained in a communiqué signed by the secretary of the group, Alhaji Saleh Duro, which was made available to the newsmen in Ilorin.

The communiqué noted that members unanimously resolved to choose APC as most suitable political platform to support in the forthcoming elections.

“Kwara Rescue Movement will henceforth begin to vigorously mobilise, canvass and campaign for the victory of all APC candidates from the wards to national levels.

“Lastly, we also wish to put on record the pledge of our members to freely, totally and loyally support the APC by working for its success in the next general elections,”the group resolved

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

