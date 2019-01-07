The Chairperson of African Union (AU) Commission, Mr Moussa Mahamat, on Monday condemned the failed coup in Gabon.

“The AU strongly condemns the coup attempt this morning in Gabon,” Mahamat said in a statement via twitter.

He also stressed that the 55-member pan African bloc’s firm stance against unconstitutional moves, saying “I reaffirm the AU’s total rejection of all unconstitutional change of power.”

Gabon, soon after the failed attempt, revealed the arrest of four soldiers, who are said to have attempted to take control of the national radio station.

Soldiers entered the national radio station in Libreville around 4 a.m. local time to read a statement in which they announced the setting up of a “national council of the restoration.”

In the statement, Ondo Kelly, lieutenant of the Republican Guard, announced that they were disappointed by the message delivered on Dec. 31 by President Ali Bongo, which “rather heightened doubts about his ability to assume the office of President of the Republic.”

The lieutenant later managed to flee but four other soldiers were arrested by the military following an intervention.

The situation is under control and order will be completely restored in two or three hours, said the government spokesman.

President Ali Bongo is currently recovering in Morocco, after suffering a stroke late October 2018.

In the message he gave to the nation on Dec. 31, he said his health was improving.

