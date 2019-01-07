Former Chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government (AOLG), Lagos State, Mr Ayodele Adewale, has denied claims that he has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

According to him, the posters in the council area indicating that he is running for the House of Representatives in Amuwo Odofin Constituency under ZLP during the upcoming elections are not from him.

Adewale said that he was not listed as a candidate of any political party to contest in the upcoming elections.

He said that the posters were from mischief makers who were trying to dent his image within the APC, to portray him as being disloyal to the party.

Adewale reiterated his support to the APC, saying he remained a loyal member.

“My loyalty to the APC Party is unshakable and all my activities have been focused on profiling a positive image of the APC,” he said.

