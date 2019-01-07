The Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Benue, Mr Joseph Shimaor, has admonished politicians to embrace peace, especially during the general elections for the overall benefit of the country.

Shimaor made the call on Monday in Makurdi during the opening ceremony of Political Dialogue, organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benue Council.

He said that every election in Nigeria was was regarded like a war which ought not to be so.

He said that being in different political parties did not mean that their supporters should be at dagger zone with one another.

The commissioner also appealed to the supporters of all the political parties to live in peace with one another in order to make the state violent-free during the general elections.

He urged journalists to discharge their constitutional duties by highlighting the agenda of the different political parties for the people to make their choice during the polls.

Mr Kris Atsaka, the candidate for Makurdi South Constituency on the platform of Labour Party, said that the legislative arm of government had for a long time become a rubber stamp to the executive arm.

Atsaka frowned at the deficit in governance especially in areas of roads, healthcare and water supply, among others.

He harped on the need for revision of existing laws as well as strengthening procedures for the implementation of such laws.

He promised to liaise with other legislators in order to reduce the tax regime, promote mass investment and realisation of the full potential of the business class, artisans and general commercial activities of the state.

Earlier, the Chairman, Political Dialogue, Mr Babs Usigbe, and the chairman of the council, Mrs Victoria Ashar, said the event was a platform to provide politicians with the opportunity to make their agenda known to the electorate.

