President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolences over the death of Hajiya Safiya Maradun, the mother of the Emir of Maradun in Zamfara State.

The President made this known while reacting to the news of her death, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday.

He said, he was personally touched “by the demise of this principled and ardent supporter.

“This septuagenarian and revered woman stood by me politically, despite the fact that her son is a PDP gubernatorial candidate in Zamfara State.

“She had demonstrated that principles are thicker than blood.”

He said her political convictions “are rare and extraordinary, especially in our kind of society where principles are traded for a mess of pottage.”

President Buhari said, “I am proud of this decent and remarkable woman for standing by me without wavering at any point because her convictions were deep and sincere.

“May Allah bless her gentle soul and reward her good deeds with aljanna (paradise).

“May God comfort her children and other family members and give them the emotional strength to overcome this great loss.”

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

