Adekunle Dada

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce representing Bayelsa East in the National Assembly has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to fight Boko Haram and leave the press alone.

The common sense advocate was reacting to invasion of Daily Trust office in Abuja by the Nigerian Army. He asked why heavily armed soldiers are sent to invade Daily Trust, Abuja when soldiers are complaining of lack of reinforcements and weapons in fight against Boko Haram.

The 62-year old said the Boko Haram are the enemies who need to be invaded not the press who he described as friends.

He tweeter: How come we have so many heavily armed soldiers invading @daily_trust in Abuja, yet soldiers in the frontlines of the war on terror are complaining of lack of reinforcements and weapons? President @MBuhari, fight Boko Haram, they are our enemies. Leave the press. They are friends

