President Muhammadu Buhari has joined members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in celebrating former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Pauline Tallen, on her 60th birthday.

A statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Monday, said Buhari congratulated Tallen for her foresight and courage in championing the cause of women participation in politics.

The president, particularly, acknowledged her pivotal role as the first, and only, female deputy governor from the North.

According to him, Tallen’s meteoric rise in politics can be attributed to her appetite and doggedness for pursuing truth, fairness and balance in representation for women.

Buhari further described Tallen as a political amazon that has written her name on Nigeria’s history.

He said that the former deputy governor’s advocacy for internal democracy and bottom-up processes in decision making and execution had contributed to the coherence and direction the within party.

The President shared the joy of the birthday with all family members, friends and associates of Tallen, praying that God would grant her long life, good health and wisdom to serve the nation.

