A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Monday restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from presenting Tonye Cole and Magnus Abe as governorship candidates in the general elections.

The court, in its judgment also nullified all direct and indirect primaries conducted by both factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Justice James Omotosho, while delivering the judgement in Port Harcourt on Monday said none of the primaries were conducted according to the law.

According to Channels tv, the judge noted that the INEC did not do well by submitting names of candidates without consideration of previous court orders.

Details later…

