Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has taken to social media to celebrate his colleague in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye who turned 45 today.

Ben Murray-Bruce described him as a true hero of the common man and added that history will forever be kind to him.

It would be recall that Melaye was arrested by the police last Friday January 4th to answer to allegation of attempted murder.

His tweet reads: I wish you a healthy 45th birthday my good friend and brother @dino_melaye. True hero of the common man you are. History will forever be kind to you.

