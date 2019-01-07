Popular musician Banky W who is contesting for House of Reps representing Eti Osa local government under the Modern Democratic Party shared what his wife Adesua Etomi told him when he told her he was going into politics.
Although Adesua gave him her blessings, read what she had to say.
Some months ago I woke my wife up one morning, and asked for her blessing to run for the House of Reps. Her immediate reaction was one of intense worry. She said “I know you’d do an incredible job in office, but politics in Nigeria is dirty, and dangerous. And I don’t want anything to soil you, or to harm you.” She was right. Politics in Nigeria IS dirty and dangerous…but that’s BECAUSE the good people have almost always avoided it. Most of us won’t join a party, some of us won’t even register to vote, but we all complain about a rotten political system. Successful, progressive Nigerians – people who, like me, have built careers and companies, provided employment for many and who keep beating the odds to succeed – don’t EVER want to get involved in politics. It was Plato that said that the punishment for not getting involved in politics is that you’ll end up being ruled by your inferiors. Now is the time for us to begin to turn that boat around. My wife gave me her blessing and support – now I need yours. You may or may not live in my constituency, but I need your backing to reach them and win this seat. With 6 weeks to the Elections, we need to go door to door, every day. We need billboards and more airtime on tv/radio/online; we need a lot more visibility in the grassroots, and we need to host a massive rally for thousands of young people to drive home our message. Your financial contributions will go a long way in achieving this and more. With your donations, prayers and encouragement, we can pull off what will be a historical win for this entire generation of young Nigerians. This is bigger than me. The Modern Democratic Party (MDP) is a movement for, and by the young people of Nigeria. We believe that there’s nothing and no one more powerful than the voice of the people and it is possible to go up against the richest political machinery in our country and win. Our logo has a ladder in it, because it represents our generation’s need to climb out of this mess. We'll use this as a rallying point to build from, & we will play our part to help fix Nigeria, one community at a time. For those abroad, the GofundMe link is in my profile. Thanks & God bless you🙏
