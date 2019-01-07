Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Monday approved the perimeter fencing of A.U.D Primary School, Irona, Ado-Ekiti, following reported attacks of pupils and teachers by hoodlums.

The governor’s approval came barely weeks after the school ’s authorities raised an alarm over the activities of the hoodlums.

The initiative would secure the lives of pupils and teachers in the school.

The Permanent Secretary in the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Eunice Oladimeji, announced this during a visit to the school while monitoring resumption for the commencement of the second term.

She stressed the commitment of the state government to providing a conducive teaching and learning environment in schools across the state.

The permanent secretary also gave an assurance that all schools in the state would soon wear a new look.

She charged teachers in schools visited to rise up to their professional responsibilities and reciprocate the government’s gesture of prompt payment of salaries as well as the release of government housing and vehicle loans to them.

Oladimeji further called for punctuality and commitment on the part of teachers and other categories of workers in all schools.

She reminded the teachers that the state government has zero tolerance for absenteeism and other forms of indiscipline.

NAN reports that Oladimeji, who equally directed that tests be conducted for pupils who had already reported in schools, urged teachers to commence normal academic activities without further delay.

Decrying the poor turn-out of pupils at St Stephen’s Primary School, Ago Aduloju, the TESCOM boss urged parents and guardians to ensure that their children and wards took advantage of the administration’s free education policy.

