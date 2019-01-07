The Federal Government and leaders of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are set to continue their negotiation today.

Both parties hope to reach a truce at the meeting expected to hold in Abuja concerning the ongoing industrial action ASUU started in November 2018.

The government is also seeking to use the discussion to improve on its efforts so far at resolving all contending issues raised by the striking lecturers.

The union went on strike following the alleged inability of the government to respond to its demands.

It had also raised concerns over the poor funding of Nigerian Universities, the alleged plot to increase students’ fees, introduction of an education bank, as well as non-implementation of previous agreements, among other issues.

Today’s meeting followed at least five others between the government and the union which ended inconclusively since the strike began.

In December 2018, ASUU National President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, reportedly led other leaders of the union out of a meeting with the government.

But the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, faulted the reports that the striking lecturers walked out of the discussion.

He had, however, insisted that the government was concerned about the issues raised by the union and was committed to resolving them.

The minister had also assured the ASUU leaders that attention would be paid to three critical demands which included salary shortfalls, university revitalisation, and earned allowances of union members.

Despite the promises made, academic activities have remained grounded in concerned universities across the country and this has sparked widespread criticism on the part of the government.

-Channels Tv

