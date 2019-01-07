Veteran comedian Ali Baba is out with a well compiled procedure for anyone who wants to steal from a pot of soup. The comic act advises against stealing from an egusi pot of soup as it can get one in trouble.
The stew pot is actually your best shot but you need to read his post before you embark on your journey else if you are caught, be ready to dance to the beating of the drums played by you.
View this post on Instagram
People just want to spoil my upbringing rep!!!! Tufiaaaa. If the pot cover falls you are not a pro. It takes professionalism. Listen and learn. To succeed in the covert operation, You first must make sure you have checked all surroundings. No parents must be in the hearing distance. Always ensure you remember the position of the serving spoon. Is it facing the window? Or facing the kitchen door? Don't lick the soup off the spoon. Memorize the visible protein in the pot and their positions. Stay away from egusi soup… that thing can sawaaaaa even just by opening the pot. Your best pot is the pot of stew. But make sure its still a full pot. When it gets to 2 inches from the of the pot… keep off. For a smooth operation always have your own spoon
Join the conversation