The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akure North area of Ondo have restated its commitment to the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari on Feb 16 presidential election.

The leaders stated this at a meeting organised by the State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr. Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye at his Oba Ile residence on Monday in Akure.

Yusuf-Ogunleye at the event thanked the party leaders in the area, for the support given to the party in the past years, urging them not to rest on their oars ahead of the coming general elections.

The commissioner said the gathering was necessitated in appreciation of his people and to forge closer ties ahead of the coming general elections.

“I want to thank you for the support given to our party during the last governorship election, you voted massively for our party.

“I have come again to solicit for more support as the father of all elections is coming, you have all been my pillars and you have listened to what our administration had achieved and what we still have in stock for you.

“I am sure that with the broom revolution, APC will win all elections in the state, I will soon invite the youths to a similar meeting,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders and other groups in the area, Mrs Remi Fagbemi, Woman Leader of Oba Ile ward 9, thanked the commissioner for deeming it fit to call the meeting and particularly recognising the importance of women in politics.

Fagbemi said that majority of the people of Akure North are committed to the party and the re-election of President Buhari as well as all the candidates of the party.

“We are for APC, we are for Buhari in Akure North and we will make sure that we deliver on our promise to give him 100 per cent of our votes in this region,” she said.

