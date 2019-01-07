Mr Shemang Donatus, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, says that the party will win all seats in the forthcoming general elections.

Donatus, who stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Manchok on Monday described Kaura LGA as the live wire of PDP in the North-West Zone.

According to him, southern part of Kaduna state will remain a stronghold of PDP, particularly Kaura LGA where representatives to the state House of Assembly and House of Representative were all from the PDP.

“Even the senator repressing Kaduna South at the Senate is from the PDP and I want to assure that PDP will retain the whole positions in the local government.

“We are not taking our popularity and the people confidence for granted. We are strategising and putting all the necessary structures on ground to make it happen

“We are with the people and the people are with us; we know our people and our people know us; we are always consulting with the people and resolving issues through dialogue.

“The people are listening to us, and on these grounds, I have no fear that we are going to win all the seats.”

The chairman said that after the elections, the party would build on what have been achieved in past few years, particularly in the area education and youth employment.

“Senator Danjuma La’ah has influenced the location of Police Secondary School Tum, Kaura LGA, and also pushing for the establishment of Federal University of Science and Technology Manchok, also in Kaura LGA.

“The bill is currently awaiting Presidential assent. These developments among others will not only increase access to quality education but will equally provide huge employment opportunities for our youths,” Donatus added.

