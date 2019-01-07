Joke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Six members of the Ogun State Executive Council have resigned their appointments to pursue various elective positions in the forthcoming general elections.

Commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning, Mrs. Ronke Sokefun, also resigned to resume her position as Chairman, Board of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

Also, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs. Adepeju Adebajo tendered her resignation letter to contest as the deputy governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), while Barr. Leke Adewolu (Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs), Prince Kolawole Lawal (Forestry) and Mr. Biyi Ismail (Director General, Bureau of Lands and Survey), are candidates for the House of Representatives seats.

Otunba Adedayo Adeneye (Information and Strategy) and Mrs. Modupe Mujota (Education, Science and Technology), are seeking election into the state House of Assembly.

Speaking at a valedictory session held for them during the state 54th Executive Council meeting, held at the Governor’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Governor Ibikunle Amosun thanked them for their selfless services to the state as well as their support to his administration.

He said their contributions were significant to the achievements of his administration’s Mission to Rebuild Ogun State, wishing them success in their future endeavours.

Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs.) Yetunde Onanuga, Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Taiwo Adeoluwa and the Head of Service, Engr. Lanre Bisiriyu, all commended their immense services to the state.

The former cabinet members, in their separate speeches, thanked the governor for giving them the opportunity to serve and also noted the cordial working relationship with other members of the cabinet.

They unanimously commended Amosun for providing good governance to the people of the state, particularly in addressing the security challenge that confronted it at the inception of his administration.

