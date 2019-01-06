Armed soldiers invaded some offices of the Daily Trust newspaper on Sunday in what might not be unconnected with the lead story of the newspaper on military operations in North East.

The paper had reported that the military plans to reclaim Baga and other communities taken over by Boko Haram some weeks ago.

The military authorities had earlier claimed that no territory was being occupied by the insurgents.

The army also invaded the Daily Trust newspaper in Lagos and took it over.

The security operatives had earlier in the day besieged and shut down the Borno regional office of the news publication before arresting the regional editor and a reporter.

Similarly, at Daily Trust headquarters in Abuja, armed military officers besieged the premises, carted away computer system while holding the staff hostage.

At about 9pm, it was observed that a total of seven security operatives’ vehicles have been stationed within and outside the Lagos office premises situated at the Textile Labour House, Acme, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

Of the seven vehicles, two Hilux vans and one Rapid Response Squad (RRS) car were situated right in front of the Bureau office. Four other Hilux vans were situated at the other side of the road, facing TheNews publishing house, a stone throw from Media Trust office.

About 15 soldiers and police officers were seen angling around the premises as at the time of filing this report.

