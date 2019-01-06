The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given assurance that if elected back to power in 2019, it will ensure an uninterrupted education calendar in the sector.

Mrs Jennifer Atiku, wife of the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, gave the assurance in her remarks at the flag-off of the Edo Central Senatorial campaigns by the party on Sunday in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Atiku said that a PDP government would ensure that students who “are presently out of school due to the lingering ASUU strike get back to their classrooms”.

She also said that a PDP government would create an environment for business to thrive with a view to ensuring that the citizens were lifted above poverty.

She said there was an urgent need to get every sector of the country working again to enable citizens enjoy better life.

Addressing the gathering, the state Chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, said the party had enjoyed unbroken support from Esan people since 1999.

Orbih, who said the party was on a mission to rescue the country, added every member of the party would go back to their various LGAs, wards and units in Esan land to preach the gospel of rescuing Nigeria.

He urged the people to come out en masse to vote PDP and ensure that their votes counted and defended.

He further said that the election wasn’t about PDP but about securing a better future for Nigerians and the nation’s hard earned democracy.

He also criticised the appointment of Amina Zakari, who is alleged to be a very close relative of President Buhari, as head of INEC’s collation centre.

Zahara has, however, since denied the allegation, saying she was not related to Buhari.

The chairman said INEC, like Caesar’s wife, must not only be above board, but must also be seen to be above board.

“INEC must do the needful by listening to the cries of Nigerians to ensure the forthcoming elections are not only free and fair but transparent and credible,” he said.

Meanwhike, the Edo Central Senatorial candidate of the party, Sen. Clifford Ordia, said “we promise to do things differently but today with the opportunity given to us in 2015 we have been able to effectively serve our people”.

“We have surpassed their expectations and we are well positioned to do more when reelected to the National Assembly,” he said.

Similarly, the PDP candidate in the Edo 2016 governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, admonished the people to collectively halt any plan to rig the forth coming general elections.

He said that the party’s presidential candidate would perform and put smiles on the faces of Nigerians when elected as president.

The PDP also received defectors from the APC, who were led by Chief Alex Adogah.

