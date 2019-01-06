Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Nigeria Police Force, Ogun Command has arrested four suspected armed robbers who specialised in robbing churches and other places of worship around Awa ijebu and its environs.

The suspects which includes Akinniyi Moses ( A.k.a conjour), 43yrs, Ogunfowoke Kayode, 23yrs, Michael Idogun (headboy), 35yrs, and Izunna Odah, 29 yrs were arrested following series of complaints from different churches they have attacked at different times.

On getting the report, the Commissioner of Police, CP, Ahmed Iliyasu mandated the DPO, Awa ijebu Division to go after the gang and bring them to justice within the shortest possible time.

In compliance with the CP directive, the DPO SP Olu Monday detailed his detectives to embarked on intelligence based investigation in order to unravel those behind the sacrilegious act.

Their efforts paid off when on a tip-off, the four suspects were apprehended.

On interrogation, they confessed being responsible for attack on churches in the area. Among the churches they confessed to have been robbed by them are Methodist Church Oru ijebu, Love of Epistles Church, Ago iwoye and a building at Ajebo in Oru ijebu.

Recovered from them are: a double barrel locally made pistol, 17.62mm live ammunition, 5 DBSG live cartridges, 6 gsm handsets, 3 ox fans, 1 big speaker, 2 vso identity cards, 1 plasma TV, 2gas cylinders, 1 bullet proof vest, 5 stabilizers, 1 church bell, 2 pistol purse and 1 jack knife.

Meanwhile, Iliyasu has ordered that the suspects be transferred to FSARS for discreet investigation.

He also assured that the command will not rest on its oars in its efforts to make Ogun state a crime free state.

