Oba Ewuare II of Benin has cautioned youths to desist from evil activities capable of ruining their futures.

The monarch gave the advice at a lavish reception for the youth on Saturday at the palace ground in Benin.

He said that for the young ones to excel in life, they must eschew all forms of youthful delinquencies and focus on virtues that would make them future leaders.

Oba Ewuare also cautioned them to always be diligent in their behaviours, noting that obedience to parents’ instructions was key to generational blessings.

He added that the palace had concluded arrangements to host the event twice a year.

The monarch further reassured the people of the Kingdom of better life, stressing that the it would do everything within its powers to ensure that peace and tranquility reigned in Benin kingdom and Edo, at large.

The event also featured dance competition and various prizes given to winners, while white pigeons were released as symbol of peace and tranquility in the state.

