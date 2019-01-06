Phil Foden scored his first goal at Etihad Stadium as a strong Manchester City side hit seven against Rotherham to reach the FA Cup fourth round.

Midfielder Foden, 18, made it 2-0 from the edge of the six-yard box after Raheem Sterling had opened the scoring from Kevin de Bruyne’s pass.

Championship side Rotherham found it tough going and an own goal by Semi Ajayi made it 3-0 before half-time.

Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane also scored.

It was another powerful attacking performance by Pep Guardiola’s defending Premier League champions against a side who are 21st in the second tier.

The visitors did force goalkeeper Ederson into a fine save to deny Michael Smith in the closing stages but Rotherham remain without a win in the FA Cup since November 2013.

