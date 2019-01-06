Alhaji Abba Kabir-Yusuf, the PDP Governorship Candidate in Kano State, says if elected, the security votes will become a history in the state.

He made the claim on Sunday in Kano while addressing newsmen to mark his 56th Birthday, organised by his supporters.

The PDP governorship candidate alledged that the fund set aside for the security votes was an avenue for looting from public treasury.

“it is undeniably known that security votes are regarded as a looting-spree platform where the huge amounts of money provided and spent are unaccounted for.

“Consequently, ending up draining through the pockets of a selfish few, in their insatiable quest to self-enrichment out of public funds,” he alleged.

According to him, if he is elected as the Governor in 2019, the fund for the security votes will be used in a better way.

Security vote in Nigeria is a monthly allowance that is allocated by the 36 states for the sole purpose of funding security services.

Also, the fund runs into billions of naira and varies, based on the level of security required by the individual state.

The organiser of the event, Mallam Nura Ma’aji, President of Movement For Better Kano, said they organised the event to rejoice with Kabir-Yusuf for attaining 56 years of age and healthy.

Ma’aji added that the gathering was also to dispel rumours that the PDP cannot contest nor win the gubernatorial election in Kano.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

