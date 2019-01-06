Nineteen people have reportedly died in a motor accident along Gombe-Darazo road in Bauchi.

The accident was said to have occurred on Thursday evening when an 18-seater bus collided with a truck.

An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Darazo, told Punch that the accident occurred as a result of reckless driving by the driver of the bus.

He said the travellers were on their way to Kano State from Gombe State when the vehicle somersaulted killing all passengers except two, who sustained serious injuries.

The injured were said to have been rushed to the Darazo General Hospital in Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

He added that the 19 corpses were deposited at the mortuary of the hospital.

However, the Head of Operations of the FRSC, Bauchi Sector Command, Paul Guah, was said to have given casualty figure in the accident as 13.

Guah, a deputy sector commander, who gave sketchy details of the accident, said the vehicle, an 18-seater Hummer Bus, rammed into a trailer.

“I learnt that 13 passengers were killed instantly. The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment,” he said.

