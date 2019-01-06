The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed some Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) gun trucks in air strikes conducted near Damasak in Northern Borno.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

“The attacks were executed on Jan. 5, while providing close air support for ground troops at Damasak who were in pursuit of the terrorists who had attempted to breach their location.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Mi-35M Helicopter Gunship engaged the group of terrorists’ gun trucks in successive waves of attacks as they retreated, destroying and immobilising three of them while causing significant damage to others and neutralising several terrorists,” he said

