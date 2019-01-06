At least 30 people have been killed in the collapse of a gold mine in north-eastern Afghanistan, officials say.

BBC reports that the collapse occurred in the Kohistan district of Badakhshan province.

Villagers had reportedly dug a 60m (220ft) deep but makeshift shaft in a river bed to hunt for gold and were caught in its collapse.

Afghanistan has vast resources of minerals but many of the mines are old and poorly maintained, creating severe safety issues.

At least seven other people were injured in the collapse, officials say.

Nik Mohammad Nazari, spokesman for the provincial governor, told Agence France-Presse: “The villagers have been involved in this business for decades with no government control over them.

“We have sent a rescue team to the area, but villagers have already started removing bodies from the site.”

