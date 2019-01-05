The Police Command in Niger said it had arrested 16 suspects for allegedly killing eight people during a land disputes between Gaba and Amfani communities of Lavun Local Government Area of the state.

The command Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammadu Abubakar, said on Saturday in Minna that the act was committed on Dec. 6, 2018 at Gaba and Amfani communities in Lavun Local Government.

Abubakar said that some members of the two communities identified those arrested while some of suspects have made confessional statements.

He assured residents that the command would get to the root of the matter with a view to prosecuting those involved.

“We are doing everything humanly possible to arrest and prosecute all those involved in the incident to serve as deterrent,’’ he said.

Abubakar warned residents to refrain from taking the law into their hands as the command would arrest and prosecute any person or group of persons aiding, abetting any act of violence capable of causing breach of public peace in the state.

Abubakar also solicited for relevant information from residents in it effort of protecting lives and property in the state.

