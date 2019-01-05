The Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) has invited 25 female players to camp in preparation for the Rwanda Invitational Tour to Nigeria from Jan. 23 to Jan. 30.

Musa Ehizoje, the federation’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), said in a statement on Saturday that Kaduna state is hosting the open camp from Jan. 4 to Jan. 13.

He added that 16 of the players would later be selected for the closed camp scheduled to hold in Abuja.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) standard oval at the Abuja National Stadium, which is now undergoing construction, would be used for the tour.

List of players invited to camp:

1. Etim Blessing (Akwa Ibom)

2. Hannah Ayoka (Lagos State)

3. Rachael Samson (Kwara State)

4. Esther Ani (FCT)

5. Taiwo Abdulquadri (Kwara State)

6. Efosa Joy (Edo State)

7. Agatha Obulor (Edo State)

8. Fyneface Fate (Rivers State)

9. Desmond Mary (Kaduna State)

10. Owonusi Seun (Ogun State)

11. Samantha Agazuma (Edo State)

12. Sabastina Izuakor (Anambra State)

13. Timi Seaman (Lagos State)

14. George Chinelo (Edo State)

15. Favour Esiegbe (Edo State)

16. Asika Omonye (Edo State)

17. Ijemen Imoseimi (Edo State)

18. Abigail Igbobie (Edo State)

19. Grace Ephraim (Kaduna State)

20. Blessing Nwobodo (Kaduna State)

21. Kehinde Abdulquadri (Kwara State)

22. Salome Ebong (Akwa Ibom State)

23. Ruth Ayannaike (Lagos State)

24. Anido Shortman (Kaduna State)

25. George Ogechi (Edo State)

