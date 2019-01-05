Cesc Fabregas missed a penalty in potentially his last game in English football as Chelsea beat Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round.

Fabregas, who is expected to join Thierry Henry’s Monaco, had his spot-kick saved by Luke Steele after Danny Fox fouled Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

But Alvaro Morata scored from close range in the second half from Callum Hudson-Odoi’s low right-wing cross.

The pair later combined again as Morata headed a second at Stamford Bridge, BBC reports.

It was a deserved win for the FA Cup holders, who dominated against a Forest side who are seventh in the Championship.

