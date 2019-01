Manchester United won their fifth straight game under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they beat Reading 2-0 in the FA Cup – but there was VAR confusion in the first half.

Fred’s goal was ruled offside but United were awarded a penalty for a foul on Juan Mata in the build-up.

The Spaniard scored from the spot, before Romelu Lukaku doubled their lead just before half-time.

The draw for the fourth round is live on BBC One on 7 January.

