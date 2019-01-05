Tragedy struck in Florida on New Year’s Day as a man was accused of shooting his wife and her parents after he discovered a video of her cheating on him with his best friend.

Police say William Brian Stillwell, 39, of Satellite Beach, was arrested on attempted murder and child abuse charges, WFTV reported.

He is being held at Brevard County Jail without bail.

Stillwell allegedly went to a house in Melbourne uninvited before he shot his wife and in-laws.

His children, five-year-old twins, went to a neighbor’s home asking for help, WFTV reported.

The children were heard in a 911 call asking their father to stop shooting.

“No, daddy. No. I don’t want anyone to die,” one of the children said.

Following a brief standoff, Stillwell peacefully surrendered to police. The children were not harmed in the shooting.

Stillwell told detectives he recently watched a video on his wife’s phone of her having sex with his best friend.

Stillwell’s wife went to live with her parents after they separated, investigators said.

His father-in-law was released from the hospital while his wife and mother-in-law underwent surgery, relatives told WFTV.

The names of his wife and in-laws have not been released.

