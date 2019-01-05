The people of Rore Community in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara on Saturday appealed to the state government to assist its socio-economic development by initiating more projects therein.

The Traditional Ruler of Rore and the Onirore of Rore, Oba Ezekiel Oyewole, made the appeal during the 3rd Rore Day celebration and launching of N50 million Developmental Fund in Rore.

Oyewole said it was only with such government intervention targeted at complementing the on-going communal efforts that the community could move forward socially and economically.

“The indigenes and non-indigenes in the community have never relented in contributing their quota to national development through communal self-help.

“The developments we have witnessed so far in this community have been achieved through execution of communal projects by our people alone.

“We urgently appeal for government’s intervention in the areas of education and human capital development, improved healthcare delivery, safe water, agriculture and improved security,’’ he said.

The monarch, who commended the state government over the recent completion of the Ipetu-Rore-Arandun road project, also appealed for the completion of its water reticulation project in the town, which is already at 80 per cent completion stage.

He urged the sons and daughters of the community to contribute generously toward the appeal fund to fast-track the desired socio-economic development envisioned for the community.

Also speaking, Prophet Joel Adeniran, the President, Rore Development Association (RDA), said government alone could not shoulder the needs of all communities, hence the need for adequate partnership through communal self-help.

He listed some communal projects in the community to include the establishment of Primary Healthcare Centres, police post, primary and secondary schools, rural electrification, maintenance of boreholes, among others.

Adeniran used the opportunity to appeal for the upgrading of Oba Oyewole to a third-class status by the state government, saying that such would boost the monarch’s morale in the discharge of his traditional responsibilities.

In a remark, Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara expressed government’s readiness to complement the community’s self-help initiative in order to bring governance closer to the people of the community.

Ahmed, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Sayo Amos, commended the Community Development Association for its commitment and dedication toward ensuring the desired transformation in the community.

Oba Sikiru Sanni, the Traditional Ruler of Ajase-Ipo and Chairman, Irepodun and Ekiti Traditional Council of Chiefs, who led other monarchs, felicitated with the people of Rore community over the celebration.

