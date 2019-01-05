A Group, Islamic Medical Association of Nigeria (IMAN), Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria on Saturday conducted a free medical outreach for residents of Zaria, Kaduna State.

Consultants, medical doctors, nurses and others were involved in the programme to mark the association’s Health Week Programme for 2019.

The programme was inaugurated at Wucicciri Ward in Zaria Local Government Area.

Deputy Provost, College of Medical Sciences, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Prof. Hamidu Ahmad described the programme as vital.

He said the exercise was not only beneficial to those suffering from ailments, but for both the patients and the association.

While acknowledging contributions of IMAN towards improving the health of the less privileged persons, Ahmad urged the association to sustain the programme.

In his speech, the Wakilin Yaruba in Zazzau, Alhaji Ishaq Bello applauded the efforts of IMAN to improve healthcare of residents and provide training for health practitioners.

He equally commended the association for creating awareness and organising quiz competitions among other efforts.

Bello, who is also a former ABUTH Director, Administration, said that in spite of the fact that the work was very hectic; the association took it upon itself to render it free of charge.

“Therefore, I urge you as medical professionals to be patient with people; don’t be angry in the course of discharging your responsibilities.

“And to the benefitting community, I urge you to be orderly, as everyone will be attended to,” he said.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Amir of the association, Prof. Abdullahi Abba said they wanted to impact positively on the lives of the community.

He said the team comprised of both medical and veterinary doctors who would attend to all manners of people and animals.

Abba described the exercise as an act of Da’awah that would only be rewarded by God Almighty.

Responding, the community leader, who is also the Sarkin Wucicciri, Malam Ahmad Aliyu, called on his people to cooperate as the programme was orderly designed to capture everyone.

“This is a programme meant to assist you, in order to forestall paying money in the hospital to see a medical doctor, the doctors have come here to see and treat you free of charge.”

The programme drew beneficiaries from Zaria, Wucicciri and neighbouring villages.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

