Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has urged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters in the state to embark on aggressive grassroots-based campaign ahead of the general elections.

Okowa gave the advice on Saturday at the Delta PDP political rally in Koko, Warri North Local Government Area.

He said his ambition to seek re-election was to ensure peace and equity in the power rotation as agreed by the people of the state.

“My second term ambition is not just for Okowa, but for peace and equity in power rotation in the state,” he said.

The Governor said his administration had done so much, adding that his re-election would enable him to consolidate on the achievements.

“I want you people to move from one house to another, campaigning for the PDP.

“I will also want you to vote for all the PDP candidates in Delta and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at the presidential level.

“In the last one year, the state revenue has increased and this has also translated into massive infrastructure development in the state.

“We have been able to construct three roads in Koko and we want to consolidate on these achievements.

“Above all, I urge you to pray to the Almighty God because we cannot do anything without Him,” he said.

Earlier, the deputy governor of the state, Kingsley Otuaro, urged the people to vote enmasse for the party in the general elections.

Also, the PDP chairman in Delta, Mr Kingsley Esiso, said Okowa deserved second term in view of the established principle of equity in power rotation in the state.

He urged the people to vote massively for the party from the presidential level to the House of Assembly level.

Mr Solomon Funkekeme, Director-General, PDP Campaign Committee in Delta, urged the people to get their Permanent Voter Cards, to be eligible to vote during the elections.

Also, Mr Isaac Wiliki, the Chairman, PDP in Warri North, assured that the people would vote massively for the ruling party in Delta.

The campaign train thereafter moved to Sapele.

The State Government flagged-off the campaign on Friday at Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area.

In Sapele, Okowa said his administration had done substantial number of roads in Sapele and assured that he would address other road challenges in the area.

He urged them to vote massively for the party to enable his government to continue with the good work it had started.

The governor urged the party loyalists to appeal to those in the rival parties and woo them to the PDP.

“Tell them to move to the righteous side, where good things are happening,” he said.

