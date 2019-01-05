Mr Godwin Esheshi, a former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Esheshi, who led several of his supporters to APC on Saturday in Opkella, was received by the state Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu.

Addressing the gathering, Esheshi said that he decided to return to the APC after settling his misunderstanding with the leaders of the party.

He described his defection as a welcome back home, adding that it was time they all worked together as one to fast-track the development of the state.

He called on the electorate to vote for all APC candidates in the 2019 general elections.

In his remarks, Shaibu assured all the defectors that APC is one family, and that they were welcome back.

He urged all to work with one mind towards ensuring success for the party at the polls.

