President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday, inaugurate the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council for the 2019 General Elections.

This information is contained in a statement issued by Mr Festus Keyamu, Director, Strategic Communications, APC Presidential Campaign Council, in Abuja on Saturday.

Keyamu, who is also the official spokesperson of the Council, revealed that the event would take place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, at 10:00a.m.

He said those expected at the ceremony were the persons earlier announced as members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

They are: Chairman, President Muhammadu Buhari, Co-Chairman, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Deputy Chairmen,Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Others are, Vice Chairman North, Sen. George Akume, Vice Chairman South, Sen. Ken Nnamani, Director-General, Rotimi Amaechi, Deputy Director-General (Operations), Sen. A. O. Mamora and Deputy Director-General (Coordination), Arch. Waziri Bulama.

Other members include the Secretaries, Adamu Adamu and Dele Alake, Zonal Directors — North West: Sen. Aliyu. M. Wamakko, North East: Sen. Muh’d Ali Ndume, North Central: Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, South West: Sola Oke, SAN, South East: Sharon Ikeazor South South: Sen. Godswill Akpabio.

According to him, others are, the Directorates:

1. Director, Buhari Support Groups – Dr Mahmoud Mohammed

2. Director, Strategic Communications – Festus Keyamo, SAN

i. Deputy Director- Abike Dabiri- Erewa

3. Director, Contact and Mobilization – Hadiza Bala Usman

i. Deputy Director South -Victor Eboigre

ii. Deputy Director North- Sen. Bashir Nalado

4. Director, Election Planning and Monitoring – Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN

i. Deputy Director I- Baba Kura Abba Jato

ii. Deputy Director II-Chief Emani Ayiri

5. Director, Logistics – Dr. Pius Odubu

i. Deputy Director- Sen. Umanah Umanah

ii. Deputy Director II- Nasiru Danu

6. Director, Policy Research and Strategy- Prof. Abdulrahman Oba

i. Deputy Director- Prof. A.K. Usman

7. Director, Youth Mobilization- Hon. Tony Nwoye, assisted by the APC Youth Leader sadiq

i. Deputy Director North- Ismaeel Ahmed

ii. Deputy Director South – Jasper Azuatalam

8. Director, Admin- Onari Brown

i. Deputy Director I- Chris Hassan

ii. Deputy Director II- Abubakar Magaji Gasau.

9. Director, Women Mobilization- Woman Leader Salamatu Baiwa

i. Deputy Director North – Binta Mu’azu

ii. Deputy Director South – Adejoke Orelope Adefulire

10. Director Security – Gen. A. . Dambazzau

i. Deputy Directors – Brigadier General Gambo and Mr. U. Ukoma

11. Director Legal – Emeka Ngige, SAN

i. Deputy Director- Prof. Maman Lawan Yusufari

12. Director Field Operations- Mallam Nuhu Ribadu

13. Director Finance- Wale Edun

i. Deputy Director, Alhaji Adamu Fadan.

Council Members:

1. Chief Bisi Akande

2. Chief John Oyegun

3. Sen. Ita Enang

4. All APC serving Senators

5. All APC serving and former Governors

6. All APC Members of the House of Representatives

7. All members of the National Working Committee of the APC

8. All Zonal Women Leaders.

“All Gubernatorial Candidates (who would serve as Co-ordinators in non-APC States) are also expected to attend,” he said.

