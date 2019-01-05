Five grass roots football players in Osun have received invitation for trials from Hung Vurong An Giang FC, in Vietnam.

The footballers, who were members of Oyintiloye Football Club in Obokun town in Osun, would for three months be on trial to test their capabilities.

The players are Adebayo Jeleel, Ayeni Akinlolu, Arije Taofeeq, Adejorin Niyi and Oyeniyi Gbenga.

The players, while speaking during their “sent forth” ceremony in Obokun on Saturday, thanked Olatunbosun Oyintiloye for establishing their football club six years ago in order to develop their talents.

Jeleel, who spoke on behalf of the other players, said Oyintiloye’s passion for grass roots football led to their discovery by the Vietnamese club.

Jeleel, however, assured that they would give their best during the three-month trial period in order to get permanent places in the club.

The coach of Oyintiloye FC, Adebayo Ismail, said the development would continue to inspire other members of the team to work harder to develop their skills.

Ismail, who commended Oyintiloye for his love for grass roots sports, said the club ranked as the third best in the state with enormous potential and prospect for the future.

Oyintiloye, who is a member of Osun House of Assembly, while addressing the players, said he established the club so as to create opportunities for the youths.

“This is by developing their potential on their way to national and international recognition,” he said.

The lawmaker added that the development was in tandem with his vision, promising to help youths in his constituency to realise their potential.

Oyintiloye, who is the House Committee Chairman on Information and Strategy, said sports and youth empowerment would continue to be his priority.

He urged the players to be good ambassadors of Obokun town, the state and Nigeria as a whole.

