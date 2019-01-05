President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday hosted the leadership of Cherubim and Seraphim who visited him at the Presidential Villa.

The delegation was led by the Leader of the Church, His Most Eminence Prophet Dr Solomon Alao.

Others with Alao were His Eminence Reuben O. Basorun, Special Apostle Dr T. J Odedele, Supt Apostle Emmanuel Owomoyela and Her Eminence Dr Marian Adeleye.

