President Buhari receives delegation from Cherubim and Seraphim: R-L; Minister of Interior Lt Gen Abdulrahman Dambazzau, Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari,, President Muhammadu Buhari, Leader of the Delegation, His Most Eminence Prophet Dr Solomon Alao, His Eminence Reuben O. Basorun, Special Apostle Dr T. J Odedele, Supt Apostle Emmanuel Owomoyela and Her Eminence Dr Marian Adeleye during a courtesy visit at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JAN 4 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday hosted the leadership of Cherubim and Seraphim who visited him at the Presidential Villa.
The delegation was led by the Leader of the Church, His Most Eminence Prophet Dr Solomon Alao.
Others with Alao were His Eminence Reuben O. Basorun, Special Apostle Dr T. J Odedele, Supt Apostle Emmanuel Owomoyela and Her Eminence Dr Marian Adeleye.
