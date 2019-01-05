The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described 2019 as a year for Nigerians to express themselves through the ballot box.

Chief Dan Orbih, the Edo State Chairman of the party, stated this in his new year message released on Wednesday in Benin.

According to Orbih, 2019 offers Nigerians the opportunity to exercise their franchise for the political party of their choice.

He said the PDP and its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, offered Nigerians a great opportunity and would not disappoint them.

“As we pray for a better life in this new year, let’s also pray for a better managed Nigeria, “he said.

The chairman further said that as a political party, the PDP would not relent as it looked forward to a just society where the welfare of the people would be the reason to seek elective office.

He said the PDP was looking forward to“ a society where all citizens will be equal before the law and treated with respect and dignity”.

“We look forward to a very fulfilling and rewarding new year for the people of Edo and other Nigerians,” he said.

