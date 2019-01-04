Zambia has commenced preparations for the holding of its first-ever electronic Census of Population and Housing in 2020.

It would hold the census with the start of a mapping exercise for the country, a senior official said on Friday.

Alexander Chitemene, Minister of National Development Planning, said the country’s Central Statistical Office has commenced a pilot mapping exercise in two towns of Lusaka, the country’s capital and Chongwe, east of the capital.

He said the pilot mapping exercise was meant to test the new methodology to be used during the census exercise, adding that a full scale national mapping exercise will be rolled out.

“A pilot mapping exercise is a ‘dress rehearsal’ which serves to confirm the suitability of a new methodology.

“The introduction of innovative procedures such as tablet-aided geo-tagging of buildings and national infrastructure,” he said in a statement.

The mapping exercise involves a geographic listing process.

A listing process where a frame of all housing units including vacant ones, all non-residential buildings, buildings under construction, schools, health facilities, and other prominent features in an area will be compiled, he added.

The last census was conducted in 2010.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

