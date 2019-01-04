Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has mocked the appointment of Mrs Amina Zakari, as Chairman of the Collation Centre Committee for 2019 general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Fayose questioned the rational behind appointing a blood relation of President Muhammadu Buhari, a candidate in the election as head of its Collation Committee and still promised a free and fair election.

He said that one of President Buhari’s children should have being appointed as INEC Chairman then.

Zakari is a National Commissioner of INEC but the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continue to say she’s a blood relation (niece) to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Below are Fayose’s tweets: The same @inecnigeria that is promising free and fair election turning around to appoint a know blood relation of President Buhari, a candidate in the election as head of its Collation Committee? Why are these people so brazen in their plot to impose themselves on Nigerians?

Instead of INEC appointing, Amina Zakari, a blood relation (niece) of President Buhari, as the Chairperson of INEC Advisory Committee and Presidential election Collation Center Committee, why not just appoint one of the President’s children as INEC Chairman?

