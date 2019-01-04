A Nigerian dad helped his daughter win a dancing competition at the Yankari Game Reserve in Bauchi State.

The man came to the rescue of his daughter who was losing a dancing competition to a foreigner after the MC said said parents can come assist their kids to win.

In the viral video, the man was seen doing different dancing steps to help his daughter win as the crowd cheer him on.

The twitter user, @bmbazare who shared the video described him as the father of the year.

His tweet reads: His daughter is losing in a dance competition to Oyinbo boy, the MC said parents can come and assist their kids to win. He is the father of the year.

Check out the video below:

His daughter is losing in a dance competition to Oyinbo boy, the MC said parents can come and assist their kids to win. He is the father of the year 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hfL6wSZHi6 — Muhammad Baba (@bmbazare) January 2, 2019

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

