Controversial entertainer, Charly Boy has advised Nigerians to stop envying only the glory of successful people.

He gave this advice in a short video on his Instagram handle called “The gospel according to Charly Boy”. He said people should seek to hear the whole story and then pay their own price.

The “Areafada” assured that success is guaranteed when there is commitment to hard work.

His post reads:

My guys, life no be kpakpakpa o.

Stop envying only the glory; seek to hear the story. Then pay your own price.

Success is guaranteed when there is committed hard work.

Watch the video below:

Make our mumu do abeg.

