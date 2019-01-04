Adekunle Dada

World heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua met with football super star, Cristiano Ronaldo as both men unwind in Dubai.

Both are arguably the best in their respective sports and are currently enjoying breaks away from the chilly winter conditions of England and Italy.

The meeting took place after Ronaldo’s night of success where he was crowned Player of the Year at the Globe Soccer Awards in United Arab Emirates.

Joshua shared the photos on his Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram 🦍 AJBXNG X CR7 🐐 A post shared by Anthony Joshua (@anthony_joshua) on Jan 4, 2019 at 12:57am PST

