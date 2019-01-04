The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has shifted its flag-off Campaign earlier planned for Jan. 4 to Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

NAN reports that Mr Abraham Yiljap, the Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee, made the announcement on Thursday in Mangu.

Yiljap explained that the campaign had to be shifted because the All Progressives Congress (APC), had equally fixed their flag-off in the state on the same day.

He said that the PDP State Campaign Council, which approved the shift said Mangu Town remained the venue for the flag-off.

“This is the major decision taken by the State Campaign Council at its emergency session presided over by the Plateau PDP Chairman, Hon Damishi Sango at the party’s secretariat in Jos.

“The Council explained that it has received credible information about the likelihood of a security breach since the ruling party in the state has also scheduled its flag-off for the same Friday, ” he said.

The Committee chairman said that the party wanted the people of Plateau to know that PDP had the highest regards for their safety, peace and stability of all communities.

“PDP will therefore work to ensure that it avoids any confrontation that may further worsen the already ugly security situation in the state, especially in the Northern and Central Zones.

“One of PDP’s cardinal objectives is to empower the people economically. For this, the party does not wish to deprive the people of the economic benefits of the internationally renowned Friday Mangu Market.

“The PDP wants the people all over the state and those coming from even outside the country to gain the full advantage of the Mangu Market holding on Fridays without having to sacrifice it or experience excruciating congestion.

” The economic freedom of the people is crucial especially at this point, ” he said.

He said PDP had started implementing specific and strategic steps to addressing all the issues.

“We appeal to party members to stand very firm and communicate in a way that will build the party.

“We bear no grudge against anyone. Our doors are open always. Let us talk as a family.

“PDP will not fail the people of Plateau. Let us forgive one another and move on as a family to restore the fortune of Plateau people.

“There can be no excuse to allow APC return to power in Plateau in this year’s election,” he said.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

