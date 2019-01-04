A 35-year-old man, Ezekiel Daniel, was yesterday arraigned at a Daura Road Chief Magistrates’ Court, Kaduna, for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s six-year-old daughter.

Magistrate Mrs Zainab Mohammed ordered that Daniel be kept behind bars pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court did not take the plea of the defendant, as the prosecution prayed for his remand pending DPP’s advice.

The case was adjourned till January 18 for DPP’s advice.

The defendant, a resident of Kinkinau, Kaduna metropolis, is standing trial on a one-count charge of defilement.

Prosecutor Sunday Baba said the defendant’s neighbour, Chinyere Ebuka, reported the matter at the Gabasawa Police Station on December 15 2018, alleging that the defendant lured the girl into his room and had carnal knowledge of her.

Baba said the defendant was caught in the act by neighbours when the girl cried out of pains.

He added that during police investigation the defendant confessed to have committed the crime.

The offence contravenes Section 260 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

