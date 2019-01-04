Nigeria’s topmost police chief has reversed his decision by recalling Dasuki Galadanchi to Imo State as the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Command two days after he was transferred out of the state.

Ibrahim Idris, Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, IGP, had redeployed Galadanchi from the state and others two days ago, only to make a u-turn.

Idris had earlier met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja. Details of the meeting were unknown.

Idris was supposed to have retired on 3 January, 2019, but Nigeria’s Buhari has extended his tenure by six months, a situation fueling suspicion by the opposition PDP that the APC government was bent on rigging next months presidential election.

However, three Deputy Commissioners of Police and 11 Assistant Commissioners of Police redeployed to various states of the federation by the Police chief were also recalled, according to Punch.

Signal came on Friday morning stating that all the transferred Police officers should return to their former offices with immediate effect.

One of the affected Police officers who craved anonymity said that he was racing back to the state to resume duty.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

