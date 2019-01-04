Barely two days after an helicopter belonging to the Nigerian Air Force crashed in Damasak, northern Borno killing five crew members in the battle against Boko Haram insurgency, the marital status of the Pilot in Command, Perowei Jacob has been revealed.

Perowei Jacob, who was the Pilot in Command of the crashed helicopter was reported to have just gotten married on the 8th of December, 2018 three weeks before his death on the 2nd of January 2019. The sad incident has made his young, beautiful wife a widow after three weeks and two days of marital bliss.

