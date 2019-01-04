Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Ogun African Democratic Congress, ADC, gubernatorial candidate, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka (GNI) has promised to reinstate the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Akeem Ambali and other labour members that were sacked by the incumbent, Ibikunle Amosun, if elected in the forthcoming governorship election.

It would be recalled that Amosun had in 2016 dismissed the NLC Chairman alongside his Vice, Comrade Dare Ilekoya and some others members over alleged misconduct in the state.

Isiaka, who described the sack as abuse of power also promised to create a conducive environment for the State’s labour force to thrive.

The ADC governorship candidate gave the assurance during a consultative meeting with executive members of the NLC, led by Akeem Ambali in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

While presenting a signed agreement with the union, Isiaka flayed the high-handedness of the current government in the State, noting that the State’s public servants deserved better treatment from the government.

“The labours of our heroes past will not be in vain. Public service is the engine room of the government. It is on this note that I promise, today to reinstate Comrade Akeem Ambali, and others dismissed by the government of the day. I was particularly irked at the development, knowing fully well the importance of the labour union in our polity.

“Ideally, government’s role is to create a conducive environment and atmosphere which will make the public servants thrive and function at their best. Your interests as workers, would be promoted,” Isiaka said.

He also promised to “create workers loans board; build affordable workers estate within each senatorial district of the state; reintroduce Principal-Generals for both Primary and Secondary schools. To ensure the effectiveness of Local government autonomy as passed by the law; payment of all deductions, dues, salaries that were not remitted by the outgoing government; empower Community Development Associations (CDAs) for better security of their communities as well as ensure the review and reorganization of the distorted contributory pensions scheme.”

In response, Ambali appreciated the two-time gubernatorial candidate for fighting for the sacked NLC members who were victimized by the incumbent, lamenting that the Union had been oppressed in the State.

The NLC Chairman, however, urged Isiaka to harness the abundant potentials of the State, maintaining that Ogun workers deserve better treatment by the government.

His words “You have been a wonderful friend of Labour. We hope that you don’t arrogate power to yourself when you become governor. We want transparency and honesty from the government. You have to carry people along in your policies and programs for the State. We can also add value to the government.

“We act as society watchdog. For us, all we want is positive growth and development for our dear State. We continually toil day and night for a better Ogun. Our social welfare policy in Ogun and Nigeria is lamentable and disheartening. Our hope is that come March 2nd, Ogun workers will have cause to glorify God. God’s will will be done.”

